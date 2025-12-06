Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:40 06.12.2025

Zelenskyy briefs NATO Secretary General on Ukrainian team's talks in USA

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the diplomatic situation and peace negotiations with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“I’m grateful for his kind words about our servicemembers on our Armed Forces Day. We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I briefed Mark on the talks between our representatives in the United States and President Trump’s team. We agreed on further contacts,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday following the conversation.

