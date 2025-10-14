Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:34 14.10.2025

Fedorov discusses drone line effectiveness with Dutch defense minister

1 min read
Fedorov discusses drone line effectiveness with Dutch defense minister
Photo: https://x.com/FedorovMykhailo

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans, during which the parties discussed the effectiveness of the "Drone Line" and plans to expand the project.

" Important meeting with @DefensieMin. We discussed the effectiveness of Drone Line and plans to scale the project, which is already changing the battlefield. Thank you to the Dutch team for their consistent support of Ukraine and their engagement in innovative projects," Fedorov wrote on the X network on Tuesday.

Tags: #brekelmans #fedorov #discusses

MORE ABOUT

11:03 14.10.2025
Fedorov calls on Ukrainians to help block spam numbers

Fedorov calls on Ukrainians to help block spam numbers

10:11 14.10.2025
Russia carries out more than 500 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region – authorities

Russia carries out more than 500 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region – authorities

18:17 08.10.2025
Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

09:40 07.10.2025
Russia shells more than a dozen settlements in Zaporizhia region – Fedorov

Russia shells more than a dozen settlements in Zaporizhia region – Fedorov

09:06 07.10.2025
Ukraine discusses urgent support and protection of energy sector with G7 before winter

Ukraine discusses urgent support and protection of energy sector with G7 before winter

13:28 04.10.2025
Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

Some 596 strikes carried out on 17 settlements of Zaporizhia region, three wounded – authorities

17:56 01.10.2025
Uliutin discusses gradual end of temporary protection regime with EU Special Rep for Ukrainians

Uliutin discusses gradual end of temporary protection regime with EU Special Rep for Ukrainians

09:34 30.09.2025
Poland continues to finance Starlink terminals in Ukraine

Poland continues to finance Starlink terminals in Ukraine

09:35 25.09.2025
Zelenskyy meets Spanish PM, discusses support for Ukraine, EU membership

Zelenskyy meets Spanish PM, discusses support for Ukraine, EU membership

15:55 23.09.2025
Russian bombardment of Zaporizhia on Tuesday injures 7

Russian bombardment of Zaporizhia on Tuesday injures 7

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

SBU: Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov revoked based on SBU materials

President appoints AFU Dpty Chief Ostriansky as NSDC First Dpty Secretary, succeeding Khomchak – decrees

LATEST

Defense Ministry Logistics Operator begins first purchase of expanded modular bulletproof vests

OSCE PA appoints Carina Ödebrink as Special Envoy on abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Ukraine's MFA on Belarusian Hajun case: Lukashenko creates exchange fund to buy indulgences

Ukrainian govt extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

Klitschko: Kyiv to install 500 mobile shelters, needs for them to be determined by district administrations

Zelenskyy: We preparing thoroughly for talks with President Trump

Zelenskyy: Military administration to be established in Odesa, head to be appointed soon

Trukhanov says he to continue to retain mayor's powers pending city council decision

Death toll from shelling of Kherson rises to three – administration

Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

AD
AD