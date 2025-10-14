Fedorov discusses drone line effectiveness with Dutch defense minister

Photo: https://x.com/FedorovMykhailo

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Ruben Brekelmans, during which the parties discussed the effectiveness of the "Drone Line" and plans to expand the project.

" Important meeting with @DefensieMin. We discussed the effectiveness of Drone Line and plans to scale the project, which is already changing the battlefield. Thank you to the Dutch team for their consistent support of Ukraine and their engagement in innovative projects," Fedorov wrote on the X network on Tuesday.