20:02 03.10.2025

Nearly 100,000 museum items evacuated from Ukrainian frontline regions since early 2025 – official

Acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhna, has discussed the protection, restoration, and evacuation of Ukraine's cultural heritage with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

"Yesterday's [October 1] attack on the Dnipro Art Museum was another reminder that Ukrainian culture is directly under fire. We discussed this during a meeting in Lviv with EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos," Berezhna wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the talks also addressed efforts to protect, restore, and evacuate cultural assets from frontline regions.

"As of September 2025, we have already evacuated more than 670,000 museum items from frontline regions. Nearly 100,000 of those were evacuated this year alone. This is a large-scale effort requiring precise coordination and resources. In addition, we have launched a major initiative to improve legislation governing the evacuation of cultural heritage," the acting minister said.

She stressed that Ukraine needs systematic international support to cope with the scale of losses and damage inflicted by Russia.

"That is why we are creating the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund and inviting international partners to join. Culture should be one of the priorities of future EU support, alongside the reforms we are systematically implementing in this sector. We are working on this together with our European partners," Berezhna wrote.

