Facts
17:57 03.10.2025

URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) evacuates people from frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region every day.

"Evacuation from frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region continues. Every day, Ukrainian Red Cross Society teams help people leave dangerous territories... in September, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's Emergency Response Unit in Dnipropetrovsk region evacuated 84 residents of frontline villages and towns," the society said on Facebook on Friday.

Among the evacuees are people from among the low-mobility categories of the population, the elderly, and families with children. Volunteers help with boarding transport and provide support along the way.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #urcs #evacuation

