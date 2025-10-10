Polish FM Sikorsky receives honorary doctorate from Lviv University

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has been awarded the title of Honorary Doctor of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

"Lviv, awarding the title of Honorary Doctor of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv," Sikorski wrote on the social network X.

He also stressed that Russian aggression, instead of weakening Europe and NATO, has led to the opposite result.

"Paradoxically, Moscow’s aggression was a sobering wake-up call for many. Putin dreamed of weakening Europe and pushing NATO away from its borders. He got two new member countries and a massive increase in the Alliance’s defense spending," Sikorski said.