Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/09/13

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, who is in Kyiv on a visit, and discussed with him new developments of the defense-industrial complex, noting the importance of joint defense projects, the political force's website reports.

"It is important to strengthen the potential and resilience of Ukraine, primarily through joint defense projects with the EU and with individual member states, in particular with Poland. Ukraine already has effective and proven modern solutions for the battlefield, which should be scaled up in joint cooperation. We also discussed our own developments in detail," Poroshenko said.

The parties discussed the situation on the front and the key needs of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

"Now Poland has also become a target of Russian drones. This once again proves that Russian aggression poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to all of Europe. That is why we will continue to strengthen our positions. And we will do this not for an eternal war, but so that this war does not become eternal," Poroshenko emphasized.