Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski in Kyiv.

"We talked about the attack of Russian drones on Poland. We are ready to share our experience, help with training Polish military, and jointly build a defense system," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

He thanked Poland for its support from the very beginning of the war.

"We are close neighbors, and in times of such dangers it is important to stick together," the president said.

He also discussed with Sikorski pressure on Russia, joint defense production, and Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of opening the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine and Moldova with all 27 votes.

"We also talked about the SAFE program and the possibility of using funds for the production of interceptor drones. I thank Poland for its readiness to implement this. We agreed to work out all issues at the team level," the president said.