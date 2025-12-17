Photo: Marcin Maniewski / Ministry of Foreign Affairs Republic of Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded on Wednesday to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova's assertion that Poland was founded by Vladimir Lenin, noting that the latter was also a "friend of Polish children" and that Vladimir Putin is a "benefactor of Ukraine."

“I remind Russian propagandists that Lenin was not only the creator of modern Poland but also a friend to Polish children. Because one day he was shaving in Poronin when a school group passed by outside the window. And he could have slit the children's throats with his razor, but he didn't! Likewise, President Putin is a benefactor of Ukraine. After all, he could drop an atomic bomb on Kyiv, and he hasn't done so yet. The competition for the Nobel Peace Prize will be fierce,” he said on X.

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Maria Zakharova recently declared Vladimir Lenin to be the "architect" of Polish independence.

"Therefore, Lenin is in many ways the architect of an independent Polish state. And modern Poland could also be called 'Poland named after Vladimir Ilyich Lenin.' Warsaw should certainly not forget this," she stated.