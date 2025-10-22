Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:16 22.10.2025

Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

2 min read
Sikorski wishes 'Magyar' to succeed in knocking out Druzhba pipeline

Head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Radoslaw Sikorski wished Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of Ukraine Robert Brovdi ("Magyar"), to finish off Druzhba pipeline. He expressed such a wish in a virtual dispute with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.

"Moreover, I hope your brave compatriot, Major Magyar, finally succeeds in knocking out the oil pipeline that feeds Putin's war machine and you get your oil via Croatia," Sikorski said on the X social network on Wednesday.

Sikorski also expressed pride in the Polish court, which banned the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zhuravliov, who is accused in Germany of blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline.

"Peter, I am proud of the Polish court which ruled that sabotaging an invader is no crime," Sikorski said.

As previously reported, on October 17, a court in Poland refused to extradite Ukrainian citizen Zhuravliov, who is suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022, to Germany, and canceled his temporary arrest, RMF24 reports.

Germany suspects a 49-year-old Ukrainian, a diving instructor, of involvement in the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022 and intends to charge him. He claims that he had nothing to do with the attack and was in Ukraine at the time of the attack.

As previously reported, in August 2025, Ukrainian drones attacked the Druzhba oil pumping stations in Russia, which supply oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó condemned the attacks, calling them a threat to Hungary's energy security, and threatened to stop electricity sales to Ukraine.

The Druzhba pipeline is the world's largest oil pipeline, stretching from Russia through Belarus and Ukraine to Central European countries, including Hungary.

The attacks led to the suspension of crude oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the southern branch of the pipeline.

Tags: #hungary #druzhba #sikorski

