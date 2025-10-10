Interfax-Ukraine
11:43 10.10.2025

Power supply most difficult in Kyiv and five regions – Ukrenergo

Power supply most difficult in Kyiv and five regions – Ukrenergo

The power supply situation remains the most difficult in Kyiv, as well as in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions, National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo has said.

According to its message on the Telegram channel on Friday, the power outage of a significant number of consumers caused damage to energy facilities in several regions as a result of a large-scale missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation.

"To stabilize the situation in the power system in some of the mentioned regions, as well as in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, emergency shutdowns have been introduced," Ukrenergo noted.

The company also indicated that due to the consequences of previous shelling by Russian aggressors, Chernihivoblenergo has introduced a schedule of hourly shutdowns in the amount of one turn.

"Energy specialists are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by Russian shelling to operation as soon as possible. Emergency restoration work is ongoing in each of the regions affected by enemy attacks," the company said.

It added that electricity consumption remains high and generally corresponds to seasonal indicators, and there is still a need for economical energy consumption.

As reported, after the Russian attack on Friday, Sumyoblenergo introduced special emergency shutdown schedules, which were also used by Poltavaoblenergo for a certain period of time. DTEK reported that after the massive enemy attack, emergency shutdowns are being used in the Kyiv region (Brovary and Boryspil districts) and in the Dnipropetrovsk region at the command of Ukrenergo.

On Friday morning, Ukrenergo reported that as a result of a massive Russian missile and drone attack on energy facilities, a significant number of consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Odesa regions were left without power. Emergency shutdowns were applied in these regions.

