Facts
11:57 04.11.2025

Ukrenergo increases energy consumption restrictions on Tues

NEC Ukrenergo has extended the duration of energy consumption restrictions for households and industry in certain regions by four hours.

"Due to the challenging situation in the power grid, the period of application of the restrictive measures currently in effect in certain regions will be extended today. The timing and scope of the restrictions will be as follows: hourly outages from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 power outages, and power reduction schedules from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. for industrial consumers," the NEC said in a Telegram post.

Ukrenergo once again emphasizes that the restrictions are being implemented due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on the power grid.

At the same time, the company notes that the situation in the power grid may change and advises monitoring the pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos).

As reported, restrictions for Tuesday were announced for some regions from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

