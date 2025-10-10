Interfax-Ukraine
Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

The Defense Forces neutralized 420 air targets out of 497 that attacked Ukraine last night, with direct hits of 13 missiles and 60 strike UAVs recorded at 19 locations, and debris falling at seven locations, the Air Force (AF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On the night of October 10 (from 19:00 on October 9), the enemy launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and escorted 497 air attack vehicles (32 missiles and 465 UAVs of various types)," the message on the AF Telegram channel said on Friday.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, the air defense system had shot down/suppressed 420 air targets.

