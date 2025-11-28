Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:24 28.11.2025

All but one of Ukraine's NPP unit back at full capacity, power lines restored – IAEA

2 min read

Electricity production this week at three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) - Khmelnytsky, Rivne and South Ukraine - has largely returned to normal after last week's military attacks on the power grid, said Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Nearly all power units are now operating at full capacity, with only one unit remaining at reduced power. Additionally, the high voltage power lines lost during the attacks have all been restored," the agency reports.

Following sustained attacks on Ukraine’s electrical grid, the IAEA is preparing to deploy a team to visit several substations critical to nuclear safety. The expert mission will evaluate the latest damage and potential impact on NPP operations. The mission will be the sixth of its kind.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has deployed additional staff to Ukraine’s Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) this week to conduct a comprehensive safety assessment of the damaged New Safe Confinement (NSC) following a drone strike last February, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi announced today.

"Their objective is to evaluate the current condition and operational status of the NSC after the 14 February 2025 attack," Grossi said.

The NSC, completed in 2016, is a protective structure built to enclose the Shelter Object, which itself covers the remains of Unit 4 that was destroyed in the 1986 accident.

"While February’s drone strike did not lead to any release of radioactive material, it caused significant structural damage, affecting the NSC’s designed confinement function and projected lifetime. During the mission, the IAEA team will review the measures currently in place to mitigate risks and discuss the plant’s plans to restore the NSC’s functionality and address any potential nuclear safety concerns," Grossi said.

Tags: #iaea #npps

