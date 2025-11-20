IAEA to conduct safety assessment of new containment at Chornobyl NPP in coming weeks

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will conduct a comprehensive safety assessment of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) Shelter built over Unit 4 of the Chornobyl NPP in the coming weeks.

This was stated by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in his opening statement to the IAEA Board of Governors, the text of which was published on the organization's website on November 19.

"Last month the Chornobyl site completed temporary repairs on some damages on the New Safe Confinement (NSC) as a result of February’s drone strike. Nevertheless, the NSC has not yet regained its ability to perform the confinement function," he said.

As reported with reference Grossi, the completion of temporary repairs to the exterior part of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) Shelter over Reactor No. 4 at the Chornobyl NPP, following a strike by a Russian Shahed drone in February this year, was scheduled for October 3.

"The IAEA team at the Chornobyl site was informed that the temporary repairs to the exterior of the NSC arch following the February attack are expected to be completed today, which means it will be fully sealed from the outside," the agency’s Director General said that day.

On July 1, 2025, the fifth grant agreement was signed between the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the state specialized enterprise Chornobyl NPP to implement a project involving the assessment of the damage and the development of an action plan for the temporary repair of the exterior cladding and sealing membrane of the New Safe Confinement.