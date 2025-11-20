Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:17 20.11.2025

All three Ukrainian NPPs suffer operational complications as result of Nov 19 attack – IAEA

1 min read
Photo: https://www.iaea.org/

All three operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Ukraine were affected in one way or another by the latest attack on November 19, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"The precarious nuclear safety and security situation during the conflict was underlined at Ukraine’s three operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) today, with four of their total of nine reactors decreasing output following attacks that further destabilized the electrical grid," the agency reports.

Two of the plants – Khmelnytsky and Rivne – had already lowered production of electricity as a result of military activities earlier this month. On November 19, both facilities reduced production further after they each lost the connection to one of their high-voltage power lines.

The country’s third operating NPP, South Ukraine, also lost its connection to a high-voltage power line. The plant reported detecting 11 drones overnight one kilometre from the site.

As reported, the operator of the NPPs, Energoatom, began to use preventive power reduction during Russian attacks in previous years to avoid serious complications in the event of a hit. Another reason for the reduction in NPP power is the direct consequences of the hits.

