Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:37 08.10.2025

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

2 min read
Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny stated that he does not recognize the ideas of holding elections during war and has no ties to any political force, he said this in a comment on the media coverage of the topic of ratings of political figures and parties.

"It is a pity that it is our media that does not convey to the citizens of Ukraine a strategy that would at least give us the opportunity to hold the elections themselves. However, thanks to them, we know everything about ratings, parties, headquarters, and even about who should or should not engage in politics. I do not recognize any ideas about holding elections during the war. Anyone who receives an offer from someone with my name to join any processes through any organization must report this to law enforcement agencies. I do not create headquarters or parties and, in principle, have no ties to any political force," he said on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, while the war is ongoing, elections to state bodies in Ukraine are impossible.

"As long as I have the opportunity to serve the state, I will do it. My position is unchanged: while the war is ongoing, elections in Ukraine to its state bodies are impossible. The enemy, having not won a victory on the front, like 100 years ago, is already using modern opportunities, such as anonymous sources, bots and media, to disperse our society and prepare us for elections, but in the State Duma of the country that is killing us. And by the way, they will be announced for the last time by anonymous sources. Then it will be true. Only a united nation is able to survive," Zaluzhny said.

As reported on August 31, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny has the highest trust of Ukrainians among politicians (74%), this is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating Group sociological group on August 21-23.

Reports began to appear in the media that Zaluzhny allegedly approached several top military officials with an offer to support him in case he runs for president of Ukraine and to join his potential party list.

Tags: #position #zaluzhny #elections

