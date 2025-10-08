National Health Service starts accepting applications for participation in project to provide long-term nursing care services for IDPs

The National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) has begun accepting applications for participation in a pilot project to provide long-term nursing care services to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), the project envisions healthcare institutions (participants in the pilot project) providing comprehensive nursing care, social support, and psychological support to people who have lost their homes due to war and require long-term care.

Long-term nursing care services include nursing supervision, implementation of medical orders, health monitoring, assistance with hygiene, nutrition and self-care, psychological support, temporary accommodation in appropriate conditions, provision of linen, hygiene products, four meals a day, as well as the participation of a social worker or social work specialist to accompany the IDP.

Services are provided free of charge to IDPs who have been evacuated and are located in transit centers and who, according to a doctor's assessment, require long-term nursing care. These services are funded through a separate budget program of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Submissions for participation in the project are accepted until November 14. Review will continue until November 28.

"In wartime, many internally displaced persons, especially the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, require constant care, medical supervision, and safe living conditions. This pilot project will combine medical care, psychological support, and basic social services for vulnerable groups," notes the NHSU.

The project is being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Policy.