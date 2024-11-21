Social hostel for IDPs opens in Kyiv region

A social hostel for internally displaced persons (IDP) has been opened in the Fastiv district of Kyiv region, seven families from war-affected regions of Ukraine have settled in it, the press service of Kyiv Regional Military Administration said on Thursday.

"A social hostel in the village Dorohynka, Tomashivka community, opened its doors for seven internally displaced families. The keys to the apartments were given to residents of Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy and Kherson regions. Housing is provided for perpetual use," it said on the Telegram channel.

People have settled in the furnished apartments: five two-room, one three-room and one one-room apartments. Each apartment is equipped with furniture and household appliances. The hostel has two bathrooms, a kitchen and a recreation area, which will provide comfortable accommodation for those who were forced to leave their homes because of the war.

The project was implemented with the financial support of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the ROKADA Charitable Foundation.

More than 250,000 IDPs are currently registered in Kyiv region.