Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:00 31.03.2025

Yermak: Another young Ukrainian rescued from occupation

Another young Ukrainian was rescued from the occupation; now the guy is already in Ukraine-controlled territory, and safe, reported head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

"As part of the Ukrainian President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to rescue another young Ukrainian from the temporarily occupied territory. He was 17 when the full-scale war began, now he is 20," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Yermak said that the guy entered a Ukrainian university in 2021, but after the occupation of his hometown, it became impossible to study online due to the almost complete lack of communication. "Subsequently, the occupation authorities forced him to get a Russian passport and tried to mobilize him into the Russian army. This became the point of no return - the guy decided to get out of the occupation at all costs. Now the guy is already in the territory controlled by Ukraine, safe, together with his relatives," Yermak added.

The Head of the President's Office expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for assistance in organizing the rescue mission.

Tags: #return #idps

