State to cover up to UAH 600,000 of first installment under eOselia program for IDPs in Ukraine

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and residents of frontline areas will have 70% of their first mortgage installment and part of their monthly loan payments during the first year covered by the state under the eOselia preferential mortgage program, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity reported.

Under a government resolution adopted Wednesday, IDPs and residents of frontline territories are eligible for: compensation of 70% of the first installment on a loan under the eOselia program (but no more than 30% of the property's value, with a maximum property value of UAH 2 million); payment, during the first year from the date of the loan agreement, of up to 70% of the monthly loan installment; and a lump sum of UAH 40,000 to cover service fees, one-time bank commissions for issuing the loan, charges (excluding state duty), and insurance payments related to the loan.

This assistance will be funded from the state budget, but international technical aid, charitable contributions, and local budget funds may also be used for co-financing.

For example, a community hosting IDPs and seeking to retain specialists may choose to additionally cover part of the borrower's loan payments.

The aid will be provided to IDPs registered in the Unified Information Database on Internally Displaced Persons who have relocated from territories where hostilities are ongoing (or took place) or that are temporarily occupied by Russia, or to residents of frontline areas.

To receive the aid, applicants must submit a written request (in free form) to an authorized bank.

Once the Pension Fund verifies the information and approves the aid, it will transfer the state assistance amount specified in the agreement to the applicant's escrow account at the authorized bank.

Notably, borrowers receiving this mortgage assistance cannot simultaneously participate in other housing-related programs for IDPs, such as rental subsidies or housing allowances.