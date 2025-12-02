Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 02.12.2025

Over 10,000 veterans-residents from TOT apply for housing vouchers – Ukraine's Ministry of Veterans

Over 10,000 veterans-residents from TOT apply for housing vouchers – Ukraine's Ministry of Veterans

Applications for housing vouchers for internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) who have the status of a combatant have already been submitted by more than 10,000 families, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has said.

"From December 1, applications for housing vouchers for internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the temporarily occupied territories who have the status of a combatant or a person with a disability as a result of the war have started. The voucher allows you to purchase housing in a safer region, invest in a new building or use it to repay a mortgage. 10,000 applicants have already used the program," the ministry said.

It is noted that the largest number of applications came from veterans from the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, from Donetsk (3,566 applications), Luhansk (3,127) and Zaporizhia (2,067) regions.

"Such dynamics of applications show how necessary this program is for families who left temporarily occupied areas (TOT)," the ministry said.

