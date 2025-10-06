Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/10/06

Attorney-at-law Illia Novikov said the websites of the president of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) currently contain two versions of documents on the application of sanctions against MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko: one version with errors in personal data, and the second with corrections, which, according to him, is a sign of falsification of the decree.

As reported on the political force's website on Monday, Novikov believes that the Presiden't Office was framed by the National Bank, which on the morning of February 13 sent instructions to financial institutions to block Poroshenko's accounts.

"The representative of the president, together with the government, unobtrusively 'threw under the bus' Governor of the National Bank Pyshny. Since for the representative of the president, an essential thesis at the moment is that any presidential decree, at that time the decree on sanctions, comes into force only after it is published in the official Bulletin of the President of Ukraine. For them, this is an attempt to avoid the question of why they changed this decree. But they involuntarily said that the official NBU instruction for banks is arbitrariness, they should have waited for the newspaper, and the fact that the National Bank is introducing such standards is something wrong," he said.

The panel of judges of the Cassation Administrative Court, part of the Supreme Court, continued on October 6 the consideration of Poroshenko's lawsuit to revoke the decree on the introduction of sanctions against him.

It is reported that during the case consideration, it became known that the documents on the basis of which the sanctions were imposed were submitted to the NSDC retroactively, after the decision was made and the decree was signed.

"The court attached materials from which it follows that the documents that the government provided at the beginning of these proceedings as documents that reflected the procedure for preparing sanctions were actually never considered by the NSDC. In fact, these documents were ready when the NSDC meeting had already taken place, they were transferred only later," Novikov said.

Poroshenko said that during his speech in court that the authorities were trying to discredit him as the leader of the largest opposition faction before Western partners.

The next hearing in the case will be held on October 13.

As reported, on February 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the NSDC decision of February 12, 2025 On the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions). According to the annex to the document, sanctions were imposed against five individuals: Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoisky, former owner of the Finance and Credit bank Kostiantyn Zhevaho, former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadiy Boholiubov and former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. Poroshenko appealed the sanctions in the Supreme Court. According to lawyer Novikov, the grounds for the sanctions were the so-called "coal case" and Kharkiv pact.