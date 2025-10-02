Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit. They discussed the possibility of simultaneously opening the first cluster of EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova.

“The main topic was our shared path toward the European Union. It is important to find ways to ensure the simultaneous opening of the first cluster for our countries. We also discussed the development of trade and economic relations,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday following the meeting.

President Zelenskyy noted the importance of Ukraine and Moldova moving together "towards a common goal, supporting each other as true neighbors and partners."