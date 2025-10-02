Two TCK servicemen wounded in Kryvyi Rih during alert; assaulter identified

An attack on military personnel from the territorial recruitment and social support center (TCK) in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, occurred Thursday morning during a warning event, according to Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCK’s Facebook page.

During a document check, a citizen stopped by authorized officials pulled out a bladed weapon and injured two TCK servicemen. After the attack, the assaulter fled the scene. The injured servicemen were quickly taken to a medical facility. One of the wounded is in serious condition," the message reads.

Law enforcement officials entered information on this incident into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm), which carries a penalty of imprisonment from five to eight years.

The suspect has now been identified, and investigative actions have been initiated.