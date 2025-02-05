SBU establishes circumstances of recruitment of terrorist blown up by Russian special services in TCK building in Rivne

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented the crimes of the occupiers, who organized a terrorist attack in Rivne Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK) on February 1, using a recruited agent.

"It has been established that the Russian Federation prepared in advance the liquidation of its agent as an ‘unnecessary’ witness to the terrorist attack against the Defense Forces. According to the case file, the terrorist turned out to be a 21-year-old unemployed man from Zhytomyr region, who was looking for a quick income on Telegram channels. There he was recruited by a representative of the Russian special services, who offered the young man money for the completed task. On his instructions, the agent arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED), which was disguised in a tourist backpack," the Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

It was established that the explosives were equipped with a mobile phone, to which the special services of the Russian Federation had remote access. The defendant held another gadget with a "remote control" in his hands when he was entering the TCK building.

Using a phone camera, the Russian special services recorded when the agent entered the room with explosives, and immediately activated the IED through a call. As a result, the terrorist was killed, and eight soldiers received injuries of various degrees of severity.

An investigation is currently underway in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by SBU investigators under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the perpetrators.