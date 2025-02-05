Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 05.02.2025

SBU establishes circumstances of recruitment of terrorist blown up by Russian special services in TCK building in Rivne

2 min read
SBU establishes circumstances of recruitment of terrorist blown up by Russian special services in TCK building in Rivne

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented the crimes of the occupiers, who organized a terrorist attack in Rivne Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK) on February 1, using a recruited agent.

"It has been established that the Russian Federation prepared in advance the liquidation of its agent as an ‘unnecessary’ witness to the terrorist attack against the Defense Forces. According to the case file, the terrorist turned out to be a 21-year-old unemployed man from Zhytomyr region, who was looking for a quick income on Telegram channels. There he was recruited by a representative of the Russian special services, who offered the young man money for the completed task. On his instructions, the agent arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED), which was disguised in a tourist backpack," the Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

It was established that the explosives were equipped with a mobile phone, to which the special services of the Russian Federation had remote access. The defendant held another gadget with a "remote control" in his hands when he was entering the TCK building.

Using a phone camera, the Russian special services recorded when the agent entered the room with explosives, and immediately activated the IED through a call. As a result, the terrorist was killed, and eight soldiers received injuries of various degrees of severity.

An investigation is currently underway in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by SBU investigators under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the perpetrators.

Tags: #tck #rivne

MORE ABOUT

19:42 02.05.2025
Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

18:41 13.02.2025
Man commits suicide while passing military medical commission in Khmelnytsky – TCK

Man commits suicide while passing military medical commission in Khmelnytsky – TCK

16:03 07.02.2025
Security measures strengthened as explosions occur in TCK, military units

Security measures strengthened as explosions occur in TCK, military units

15:03 05.02.2025
Sabotage against military, attacks on TCK staff is part of work supervised by Russian special services - Center for Countering Disinformation

Sabotage against military, attacks on TCK staff is part of work supervised by Russian special services - Center for Countering Disinformation

14:46 14.01.2025
TCK not endowed with law enforcement function, contribute to police officers during administrative detention of citizens - Major Kozak

TCK not endowed with law enforcement function, contribute to police officers during administrative detention of citizens - Major Kozak

14:30 14.01.2025
Men over 50 to be mobilized only for provision purposes – Kyiv’s Territorial Recruitment Centre

Men over 50 to be mobilized only for provision purposes – Kyiv’s Territorial Recruitment Centre

12:20 14.01.2025
Employees of Territorial Recruitment Centres (TCK) have no right to take away cell phones from citizens - Major Kozak

Employees of Territorial Recruitment Centres (TCK) have no right to take away cell phones from citizens - Major Kozak

12:58 27.06.2024
Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

10:41 21.09.2023
In Rivne, as result of missile attack, energy infrastructure, part of area is de-energized

In Rivne, as result of missile attack, energy infrastructure, part of area is de-energized

21:00 03.05.2023
Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

AD
AD