URCS volunteers rescue people from flooded areas of Odesa

Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS) volunteers have rescued people from flooded areas of Odesa and environs

"Yesterday, URCS volunteers on a rapid response team in the Odesa region worked to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather in Odesa. Our crews evacuated people from the flooded area using special transport throughout the day," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

URCS volunteers also rescued vehicles stuck in the water. In addition, the URCS team evacuated a flooded ambulance and rescued five people, who were handed over to another emergency medical crew.

In total, URCS volunteers evacuated 50 people from the flooded area and pulled 35 cars out of the water trap during the day.

As reported, nine people died as a result of the bad weather in Odesa and the Odesa region, including one child. 362 people were rescued and 227 vehicles were evacuated. 255 rescuers and 68 pieces of equipment were involved in the work. Work to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather continues.