Dpty Head of President’s Office Mykyta discusses logistics infrastructure development with European Commissioner Kos in Zakarpattia

Photo: ttps://t.me/zakarpatskaODA

Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for EU Enlargement, arrived in Zakarpattia region, where she participated in discussions about the implementation of legislation on national communities, the development of international logistics, and the regional aspects of Ukraine's European integration, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office Viktor Mykyta.

"EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová are on a working visit to Zakarpattia. The agenda includes the implementation of legislation on national communities, the development of international transport and logistics infrastructure, and other issues important for our country's accession to the EU. The regional component is of paramount importance in this process," Mykyta wrote on Telegram on Monday, illustrating the message with a joint photo with Kos.

He also reported on the "clear task of the Head of State" at the current stage - "opening the first cluster of negotiations between the EU and Ukraine."