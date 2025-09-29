Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 29.09.2025

Dpty Head of President’s Office Mykyta discusses logistics infrastructure development with European Commissioner Kos in Zakarpattia

1 min read
Dpty Head of President’s Office Mykyta discusses logistics infrastructure development with European Commissioner Kos in Zakarpattia
Photo: ttps://t.me/zakarpatskaODA

Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for EU Enlargement, arrived in Zakarpattia region, where she participated in discussions about the implementation of legislation on national communities, the development of international logistics, and the regional aspects of Ukraine's European integration, said Deputy Head of the President’s Office Viktor Mykyta.

"EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová are on a working visit to Zakarpattia. The agenda includes the implementation of legislation on national communities, the development of international transport and logistics infrastructure, and other issues important for our country's accession to the EU. The regional component is of paramount importance in this process," Mykyta wrote on Telegram on Monday, illustrating the message with a joint photo with Kos.

He also reported on the "clear task of the Head of State" at the current stage - "opening the first cluster of negotiations between the EU and Ukraine."

Tags: #european_integration #logistics

MORE ABOUT

11:59 26.08.2025
Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

20:10 07.08.2025
AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

20:49 05.08.2025
Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Greece to work on implementation of transport, logistics corridors development in South-Eastern Europe – Zelenskyy

14:51 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

19:44 09.06.2025
Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

20:39 12.05.2025
West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

20:51 28.03.2025
Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

17:31 17.10.2024
Most EBA member companies positively assess impact of Ukraine's European integration movement on business

Most EBA member companies positively assess impact of Ukraine's European integration movement on business

12:03 12.09.2024
Poroshenko discusses with Croatian PM Ukrainian army's needs, support for Ukraine on path to EU, NATO

Poroshenko discusses with Croatian PM Ukrainian army's needs, support for Ukraine on path to EU, NATO

20:47 29.02.2024
Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Logistics Forces

Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Logistics Forces

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

European Commissioner Kos on 3-day visit to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

LATEST

Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine expecting Swedish Gripen fighter jets

Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

Sybiha: We really expect decisive steps towards full use of Russian assets

Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: We would very much like Poland to join PURL program

AD
AD