Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 10.11.2025

Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Serbian Parliament Ana Brnabić in Kyiv.

"The main attention during the conversation was paid to the process of European integration. This is a strategic goal for both of our countries," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

The parties also discussed interstate cooperation, partnership for regional security.

Zelenskyy thanked Serbia for supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"I thank the First Lady of Serbia for participating in the summits of first ladies and gentlemen and for paying attention to the problem of Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia. This is a crucial issue for Ukraine, and we appreciate the support," he said.

Tags: #european_integration #zelenskyy #serbia

MORE ABOUT

21:22 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

20:40 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposes long-range sanctions on Russia daily

20:35 10.11.2025
Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

15:46 10.11.2025
USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

16:46 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

Zelenskyy announces mass production of alternative to Mavic UAV

16:38 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

Zelenskyy: AFU basic monthly pay in contracts may reach UAH 60,000

16:34 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

16:31 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

Zelenskyy on possibility of receiving Rafale aircraft: everything depends on negotiations

15:52 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-29

Zelenskyy: Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-29

15:22 07.11.2025
Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

Kenyan president thanks Ukraine for aiding release of Kenyans duped into fighting for Russia

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Ukraine preparing agreements with European nations to strengthen air protection – Zelenskyy

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

London court orders ex-owners of PrivatBank Kolomoisky, Boholiubov to pay over $3 bln – bank

LATEST

CoE Secretary General congratulates Ukraine on its 30th anniversary membership: We’re with you

DeepState warns of worsening situation in Zaporizhia region

Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

In Kyiv, with GUR participation, ‘Wars in Labyrinths: History of Special Services in 1919-1945’ monograph presented

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Kirill Dmitriev, high-ranking Russia’s officials, publishing houses

Rada committees initiate environmental audit of wind energy in Zakarpattia – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

UN Ambassador Jolie on daily drone attacks: People's greatest fear is being forgotten by the world

Putin is in dead-end situation, he hasn’t achieved promised goals – Zelenskyy

Ukraine initiates convening of IAEA Board of Governors due to attacks on energy system

AD
AD