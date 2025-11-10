Zelenskyy, Speaker of Serbian Parliament discuss European integration process

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Speaker of the Serbian Parliament Ana Brnabić in Kyiv.

"The main attention during the conversation was paid to the process of European integration. This is a strategic goal for both of our countries," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

The parties also discussed interstate cooperation, partnership for regional security.

Zelenskyy thanked Serbia for supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"I thank the First Lady of Serbia for participating in the summits of first ladies and gentlemen and for paying attention to the problem of Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russia. This is a crucial issue for Ukraine, and we appreciate the support," he said.