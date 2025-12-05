Ukrainian agribusiness sector ready for European standards and capable of becoming a driver of recovery - Tarasov

Despite the war, the Ukrainian agribusiness sector is demonstrating resilience and readiness to integrate into the EU market, as I&U Group founder Serhiy Tarasov said https://ukranews.com/en/publication/4595-kk in an interview.

According to the entrepreneur founder, Ukrainian agriculture has been working in the logic of European requirements for many years.

"We have been working in the logic of European standards for a long time - this is our daily way of doing business," he noted.

Tarasov emphasized that the greatest potential for Ukraine is in processing, digitalization and bioenergy.

"The world is moving towards a cyclical economy, and Ukraine can become a leader in this process," he added.

The company is also launching a school for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will provide military personnel with practical knowledge to start their own businesses.