Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:45 29.09.2025

Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

2 min read

The Russian Federation has denounced the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The corresponding law, signed by Vladimir Putin, has been posted on the Russian Legal Information Portal.

In addition, Protocols No. 1 and No. 2 to this convention, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation on February 28, 1996 in Strasbourg and ratified on March 28, 1998, were also denounced.

The explanatory note to the denunciation law explains this by the fact that the Russian Federation has not been represented on the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment since December 2023 and allegedly does not have the opportunity to fully and effectively participate in its work.

The Russian government previously adopted a resolution proposing that Putin denounce the convention.

The Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council noted that Russia is not making much of an effort to justify this move and is using it as a propaganda ploy to intimidate its own population with the possibility of punishment for disloyalty.

"Although Russia has long failed to comply with its obligations under the Convention against Torture and routinely tortures Ukrainian prisoners, the Russian Federation has now lifted even the formal ban on inhumane treatment of prisoners. This means that the scale of torture in Russia will only increase," the Center reported on its Telegram channel.

Tags: #russian #center_for_countering_disinformation

MORE ABOUT

16:31 29.09.2025
EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

EU may restrict travel of Russian diplomats in Europe – media

11:25 26.09.2025
Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

Russia seeks to paralyze air traffic in Europe with drones - CCD head

10:09 26.09.2025
Media spots Russian landing ship 12 km off Danish island coast

Media spots Russian landing ship 12 km off Danish island coast

13:49 25.09.2025
Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

10:01 25.09.2025
Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

Unacceptable that Russian energy is returning to EU 'through back door' - von der Leyen

13:53 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

12:45 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

09:10 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

09:08 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

17:56 17.09.2025
Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

EU leaders to discuss Wall of drones at summits in October

European Commissioner Kos on 3-day visit to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Over 174 sq km liberated in Dobropillia counter-offensive

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

LATEST

Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

Dpty Head of President’s Office Mykyta discusses logistics infrastructure development with European Commissioner Kos in Zakarpattia

Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine expecting Swedish Gripen fighter jets

Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

Sybiha: We really expect decisive steps towards full use of Russian assets

Over 1 mln explosives defused in Ukraine since Feb 2022

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

Ukraine asking other countries to join in creating registry of abducted Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy: We would very much like Poland to join PURL program

AD
AD