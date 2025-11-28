Moscow experiencing widespread internet outages – Center for Countering Disinformation

In Moscow, Russia, consumers are complaining en masse about mobile and even landline internet outages, according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"However, the digital network is not completely disappearing: websites approved by the Russian authorities from the 'white list' remain accessible. Previously, the internet was shut down in 46 Russian regions using a similar scheme," the message reads.

Russian authorities are reportedly scaling up internet shutdowns nationwide, citing protection from Ukrainian drones.

"However, the Kremlin's real plans are quite obvious: the Russian government is trying to cut Russians off from the global internet, leaving them access only to propaganda resources. The Russian authorities are gradually implementing 'digital isolation' for Russians, expanding the geographic reach and increasing the duration of outages, ultimately depriving citizens of even the opportunity to receive information from independent sources," the Center for Countering Disinformation.