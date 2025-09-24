Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:57 24.09.2025

SBU drones hit Gazprom Naftohim Salavat for second time in a week - source

Drones from the Special Operations Center “A” of the State Security Service (SBU) of Ukraine flew to Bashkortostan in Russia for the second time in the past seven days and hit the Gazprom Neftekhim - Salavat enterprise, the SBU has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, this is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical plants in Russia that produces 150 types of products: motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and polyethylene.

“The distance from Ukraine to the target is about 1,400 kilometers,” the source said.

“As a result of several hits by drones from the Special Operations Center “A” of the SBU, a fire broke out on the territory of the plant: a huge column of black smoke rose into the air. Local authorities said that they are currently investigating the extent of the damage,” the agency’s interlocutor noted.

“The SBU continues to carry out targeted deep strikes on facilities that finance the war against our state,” the source said.

