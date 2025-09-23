Zelenska: It to take 50 years to return all children abducted by Russia

Ukraine managed to return 1,625 children abducted by Russia, but at this rate it will take 50 years to return them all, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has said.

"Thanks to these joint efforts, 1,625 children were returned. Behind each name are months of searching, negotiations and risks. But at this rate it will take 50 years to return them all, in fact a lifetime. And these children cannot wait a lifetime," Zelenska said during a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

She said the First Ladies and representatives of civil society are working in three areas to restore the lives of children.

According to her, the first direction is family and shelter, the second is reintegration and healing, the third is independent living.

The First Lady explained that in the first direction, housing is being built for foster families, transportation and humanitarian assistance are provided, in the second direction, psychological rehabilitation camps are being organized, cultural and educational exchanges are being organized, psychological assistance is being provided, in the third direction, Ukraine is creating social apartments and housing with support for children.

"Dear guests, the return of Ukrainian children is not a political issue. This is a test of our humanity. This is a humanitarian call. When it comes to humanity, neutrality is impossible. I am confident. I urge you to join us," Zelenska said.

As reported by Head of the President's Officeof Ukraine Andriy Yermak, the meeting is attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. The participants also include leading world leaders and representatives of international organizations, including more than 15 heads of state, six first ladies and gentlemen, dozens of representatives of governments and international organizations, as well as ⁠Queen Mathilde of Belgium and ⁠Queen Silvia of Sweden.

"Such a large-scale presence confirms: the issue of the return of Ukrainian children has become a true global priority. We are working to return every child. This is the task of the President of Ukraine, and the whole world supports us in it," Yermak said.