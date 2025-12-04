Melania Trump: Cooperation on return of Ukrainian children will continue to drive process forward through next phase

Photo: Reuters

US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes progress in implementing the initiative to reunite Ukrainian children returned from Russia with their families, according to a statement released by the White House.

“My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering. I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families. Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment—an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase,” Melania Trump said, commenting on the return of seven Ukrainian children to their families in Ukraine.

“In close partnership, my representative and I have provided humanitarian support from the United States to enhance the reunification initiative’s outcome. My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability,” she added.