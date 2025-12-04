Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:31 04.12.2025

Melania Trump: Cooperation on return of Ukrainian children will continue to drive process forward through next phase

1 min read
Melania Trump: Cooperation on return of Ukrainian children will continue to drive process forward through next phase
Photo: Reuters

US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes progress in implementing the initiative to reunite Ukrainian children returned from Russia with their families, according to a statement released by the White House.

“My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering. I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families. Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment—an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase,” Melania Trump said, commenting on the return of seven Ukrainian children to their families in Ukraine.

“In close partnership, my representative and I have provided humanitarian support from the United States to enhance the reunification initiative’s outcome. My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability,” she added.

Tags: #melania_trump #children #returned

MORE ABOUT

19:36 04.12.2025
PGO on UN General Assembly decision on deported Ukrainian children: World demands response

PGO on UN General Assembly decision on deported Ukrainian children: World demands response

19:45 26.11.2025
Three more Ukrainian children returned from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative – Yermak

Three more Ukrainian children returned from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative – Yermak

11:50 24.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US push for prisoner release, return of deported children

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US push for prisoner release, return of deported children

11:21 19.11.2025
Russian air strike kills 10, injures 12 children in Ternopil

Russian air strike kills 10, injures 12 children in Ternopil

19:24 17.11.2025
OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

OSCE PA joins Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

21:14 13.11.2025
Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

21:00 07.11.2025
Yermak: Another young man saved from occupied territory

Yermak: Another young man saved from occupied territory

19:14 31.10.2025
Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

Yermak: Pupils of Novopetrivka special school deported to Russia return to Ukraine

14:25 31.10.2025
Ukraine to prepare list of 339 children abducted by Russia in a week or two – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to prepare list of 339 children abducted by Russia in a week or two – Zelenskyy

20:48 30.10.2025
President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

HOT NEWS

Peace agreement must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Cyprus

Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic in opening up clusters for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Umerov and Hnatov to meet with USA side in Florida on Thursday – member of Ukrainian delegation

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

Russian strikes leave over 100,000 Ukrainian consumers without power in 3 regions

LATEST

Germany announces EUR 100 mln to Energy Support Fund, increasing its contribution to EUR 550 mln

Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

Presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus honor memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Ombudsman: It's important partners consider Russia's crimes against Ukrainian children

Defense Ministry allocates additional UAH 2.1 bln to order drones, other equipment through DOT-Chain Defense

Brave1 launches new grant program for component development with nearly UAH 8 mln funding

General Assembly sends clear signal: World won’t tolerate forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children - Sybiha on resolution adoption

Australia providing AUD 95 mln in military aid to Ukraine

Invaders fire perinatal center in Kherson, with no victims reported – regional administration

EFI Group to present concept of Rzewuski-Lanckoroński Family Palace project in early 2026

AD
AD