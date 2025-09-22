Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 22.09.2025

Govt redirects UAH 2 bln to Defense Ministry for defense industry, production expansion, weapons procurement

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine redirected UAH 2 billion to the Ministry of Defense for the development of the defense-industrial complex, the expansion of existing production capacities, and the procurement of weapons.

As reported by representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at the Monday government session.

In particular, the balance of funds as of January 1, 2025, the source of formation of which was the receipts of the special fund of the state budget, and not used by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, in the amount of UAH 2.5 billion, was directed to the Defense Ministry to implement measures to reform and develop the defense-industrial complex, develop, master and introduce new technology, increase existing production capacities for the manufacture of defense products, procurement of weapons, military (special) equipment, means and equipment.

Tags: #cabinet #financing

