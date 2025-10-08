Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 08.10.2025

Govt approves winter preparedness plan – Svyrydenko

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a single roadmap for all ministries and services to get through the winter period, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"It provides for the protection of energy facilities, ensuring a reserve of equipment and materials, and a rapid response plan. Anti-crisis headquarters will be constantly operating in the regions to prevent blackouts," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel, following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this will help to act in a coordinated manner to prevent and quickly eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.

Tags: #winter #cabinet #preparation

MORE ABOUT

19:30 29.09.2025
Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

20:45 22.09.2025
Govt redirects UAH 2 bln to Defense Ministry for defense industry, production expansion, weapons procurement

Govt redirects UAH 2 bln to Defense Ministry for defense industry, production expansion, weapons procurement

20:20 17.09.2025
Govt to hold meeting on strengthening air defense, frontline security – Svyrydenko

Govt to hold meeting on strengthening air defense, frontline security – Svyrydenko

19:49 11.09.2025
Ukraine must prepare almost 18 GW of available capacity for heating season

Ukraine must prepare almost 18 GW of available capacity for heating season

20:53 09.09.2025
Rates of sowing winter grain for 2026 harvest lag behind last year's by 15.2 times

Rates of sowing winter grain for 2026 harvest lag behind last year's by 15.2 times

20:25 08.09.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

14:12 22.08.2025
Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

19:40 15.08.2025
Govt approves UAH 15 mln payment to families of those killed in captivity; simplifies purchase, write-off of equipment for units

Govt approves UAH 15 mln payment to families of those killed in captivity; simplifies purchase, write-off of equipment for units

19:50 13.08.2025
Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

20:42 01.08.2025
Poland working on 48th and 49th aid packages for Ukraine – Sikorski

Poland working on 48th and 49th aid packages for Ukraine – Sikorski

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Vyshhorod mayor and contractor director accused of embezzling UAH 6.6 mln

Von der Leyen says Russian airspace violations are hybrid warfare against the EU

LATEST

Since beginning of Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, Russians already suffer over 12,000 losses – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's Tomahawk supplies to depend on Trump's stance on escalation

Mykolaiv energy workers receive new equipment from Denmark

Zelenskyy: Potential in production of drones, missiles to be $35 bln in 2026

Rada authorizes transfer of land plots to former owners of destroyed property without tender for duration of martial law

Zaluzhny: I do not recognize any ideas of holding elections during war

Explosion occurred in Kyiv, one killed, another one injured – police

Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

Netherlands, Ukraine discuss further support for F-16 aircraft

President appoints two members to High Council of Justice

AD
AD