Govt approves winter preparedness plan – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a single roadmap for all ministries and services to get through the winter period, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"It provides for the protection of energy facilities, ensuring a reserve of equipment and materials, and a rapid response plan. Anti-crisis headquarters will be constantly operating in the regions to prevent blackouts," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel, following the results of the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this will help to act in a coordinated manner to prevent and quickly eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling.