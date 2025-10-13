Zelenskyy: Problem arises in securing funds for gas imports

Today, gas imports are not a problem, but the problem is securing enough funds for this, understanding where to buy it, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have our own estimates of what we will need. But it's mainly about money. So today, gas is not a problem. The problem is to have enough money, enough funds for this gas. We understand where to buy it. We understand the price," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Monday.

According to the president, some partners in Europe are not asking for money, in particular, Norwegian partners, as well as partners from the EU, and it could also be some representatives of the Middle East.

"So, we understand where to buy. The question is also, as always, where to get enough money to organize this," he noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that after 1-2 attacks by the Russian Federation, Ukraine may need to import electricity.

"And we always use this opportunity during the winter. This line is open for us," the president noted.