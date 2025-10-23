Govt allocates UAH 8.4 bln for heating season gas imports – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to allocate UAH 8.4 billion for gas imports for the heating season, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"This decision is part of our plan to prepare for the winter season. Ukraine needs more gas to make it through the winter. After all, due to massive Russian attacks on our gas infrastructure, we temporarily lost our own production. Purchasing additional energy resources will make gas and heat supplies more reliable for Ukrainian homes amid Russian energy terror," Svyrydenko wrote in a Telegram post.