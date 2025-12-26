Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

"We are allocating additional funding for defense needs. We are directing UAH 3.1 billion to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the development, purchase, modernization and repair of weapons and military equipment. We managed to save these funds in January-December of this year due to spending cuts," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.