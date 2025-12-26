Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:49 26.12.2025

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Additional funding in the amount of UAH 3.1 billion, which was saved this year due to spending cuts, will be directed to the defense ministry for the purchase and repair of weapons and military equipment, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We are allocating additional funding for defense needs. We are directing UAH 3.1 billion to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the development, purchase, modernization and repair of weapons and military equipment. We managed to save these funds in January-December of this year due to spending cuts," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

