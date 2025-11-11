European Solidarity demands from chairman Stefanchuk signature letters for declaration of no confidence in Cabinet

The faction of the European Solidarity party has sent an official letter to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk with a demand to issue signature letters and start the procedure for declaring no confidence in the current composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the political force said on the website on Tuesday.

"While Ukrainians are recovering from the shock of what they heard on the NABU recordings, the parliament should remember its subjectivity and dismiss the completely unprofessional, corrupt government. At least four ministers were recorded on the scandalous 'Mindich' recordings made by NABU detectives. It is difficult to imagine how many more of them will be in the next episodes of the investigation. But it is obvious that none of them has a place in ministerial chairs during the war," the statement reads.

A day earlier, European Solidarity announced its demand for a clear and effective reaction from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the events surrounding the searches of the co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, Timur Mindich, and announced that it was initiating procedures for the resignation of the current Cabinet of Ministers in connection with them. The party emphasized that they demand "a change in policy – the formation of a government of trust and responsibility."

"We are beginning the procedure for the resignation of the government – unprofessional and corrupt. Our goal is the governance of the state, the unity of society and the trust of partners. We call on all colleagues in parliament who are aware of the threats to the state to sign the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers for the sake of forming a government of national salvation," the statement reads.