Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 11.11.2025

European Solidarity demands from chairman Stefanchuk signature letters for declaration of no confidence in Cabinet

2 min read
European Solidarity demands from chairman Stefanchuk signature letters for declaration of no confidence in Cabinet

The faction of the European Solidarity party has sent an official letter to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk with a demand to issue signature letters and start the procedure for declaring no confidence in the current composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the political force said on the website on Tuesday.

"While Ukrainians are recovering from the shock of what they heard on the NABU recordings, the parliament should remember its subjectivity and dismiss the completely unprofessional, corrupt government. At least four ministers were recorded on the scandalous 'Mindich' recordings made by NABU detectives. It is difficult to imagine how many more of them will be in the next episodes of the investigation. But it is obvious that none of them has a place in ministerial chairs during the war," the statement reads.

A day earlier, European Solidarity announced its demand for a clear and effective reaction from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the events surrounding the searches of the co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, Timur Mindich, and announced that it was initiating procedures for the resignation of the current Cabinet of Ministers in connection with them. The party emphasized that they demand "a change in policy – the formation of a government of trust and responsibility."

"We are beginning the procedure for the resignation of the government – unprofessional and corrupt. Our goal is the governance of the state, the unity of society and the trust of partners. We call on all colleagues in parliament who are aware of the threats to the state to sign the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers for the sake of forming a government of national salvation," the statement reads.

Tags: #cabinet #poroshenko #parliament

MORE ABOUT

13:11 11.11.2025
National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

09:48 11.11.2025
European Solidarity demands proper response from president to Mindich's case, initiates govt resignation

European Solidarity demands proper response from president to Mindich's case, initiates govt resignation

20:45 10.11.2025
Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

20:18 10.11.2025
Rada committees initiate environmental audit of wind energy in Zakarpattia – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Rada committees initiate environmental audit of wind energy in Zakarpattia – Klympush-Tsintsadze

18:47 07.11.2025
Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

16:46 06.11.2025
European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

15:42 05.11.2025
Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

13:52 04.11.2025
Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

18:05 01.11.2025
Poroshenko: 10 more Ai-Petri complexes will cover our infantry and artillery

Poroshenko: 10 more Ai-Petri complexes will cover our infantry and artillery

20:59 31.10.2025
MP: Rada proposed to adopt law on deferment from mobilization for servicemen served for year under 18-25 contract

MP: Rada proposed to adopt law on deferment from mobilization for servicemen served for year under 18-25 contract

HOT NEWS

Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

Russians increase assaults in Pokrovsk axis, Zaporizhia region – Zelenskyy

Russians trying to hold on in Kupiansk northern districts; AFU effectively dislodging occupiers – Trehubov

Umerov arrives in Istanbul to unblock prisoner exchange processes

LATEST

MFA, Center for Strategic Communications to launch 24/7 response to hostile info campaigns against Ukraine, incl AI-focused

Govt terminates powers of Energoatom supervisory board – Svyrydenko

At least four explosions recorded at Russian Orsknaftoorgsintez refinery – SBU

Umerov: Any attempts to link my work in Defense Ministry with 'influence' of certain individuals are groundless

SAPO prosecutor confirms first time that ex-Energy Minister Haluschenko participated in corruption scheme uncovered during 'Midas' operation

Klitschko discusses increasing military support for Ukraine at security forum in Berlin

Ukrainian retailer EVA invests around UAH 100 mln in energy independence

Former Dpty PM Chernyshov informed of another suspicion – NABU

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening transparency, oversight in local self-government

Participants in energy sector corruption scheme transferred funds to former Ukrainian Dpty PM — NABU

AD
AD