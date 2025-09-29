Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:53 29.09.2025

PrivatBank to launch program for financing purchase of agricultural land

2 min read
PrivatBank to launch program for financing purchase of agricultural land

The state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) plans to launch a program for financing the purchase of agricultural land by the end of 2025, head of the bank's corporate business department Yevhen Kulikov said at the Forbes Agro 2025 forum, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"At the end of this year, we will launch a financing program for the purchase of agricultural land. This program will be available to all client segments, including large agricultural holdings and small farmers," he said.

Kulikov added that the program can be combined with the "5-7-9%" program to reduce rates.

According to him, financing the agricultural sector is a key priority for PrivatBank: more than 40% of the bank's business clients' loan portfolio is farmers, processing and food.

The banker specified that the financial institution offers partnership programs with preferential terms for the purchase of agricultural machinery, seeds, crop protection products and fertilizers.

"We are now offering financing to private agricultural entrepreneurs, and we are working on a program that will provide state compensation for the cost of humanitarian demining," Kulikov noted.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 2,500 agricultural companies have received financing from PrivatBank for more than UAH 9 billion.

"PrivatBank is expanding its use of trade finance instruments for farmers. These include bill avalization, guarantees, and letters of credit. We are ready to implement long-term projects worth several tens of millions of euros for large agricultural holdings to meet growing investment demand. Several agreements of this scale are already in progress. Their implementation will allow PrivatBank to further strengthen its support for the agricultural sector," the head of corporate business emphasized.

As of the beginning of July 2025, PrivatBank had UAH 975.25 billion in total assets, or 44.7% of the total volume of all 60 banks in Ukraine.

Tags: #financing #privatbank

MORE ABOUT

20:45 22.09.2025
Govt redirects UAH 2 bln to Defense Ministry for defense industry, production expansion, weapons procurement

Govt redirects UAH 2 bln to Defense Ministry for defense industry, production expansion, weapons procurement

15:15 08.09.2025
PrivatBank, IFC launch $100 mln risk-sharing mechanism for SMEs, $20 mln trade guarantees

PrivatBank, IFC launch $100 mln risk-sharing mechanism for SMEs, $20 mln trade guarantees

09:33 26.08.2025
Ukrainian PM, German Finance Minister discuss budget funding, defense, Ukraine's macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian PM, German Finance Minister discuss budget funding, defense, Ukraine's macroeconomic stability

17:12 20.08.2025
Number of active cards in Q2 2025 falls most in 3 years, mono narrows gap with Privat – NBU

Number of active cards in Q2 2025 falls most in 3 years, mono narrows gap with Privat – NBU

15:02 13.08.2025
EBRD has provided EUR 1.6 bln in financing to Naftogaz since start of war

EBRD has provided EUR 1.6 bln in financing to Naftogaz since start of war

13:08 13.08.2025
Supreme Court confirms invalidity of 1995 PrivatBank deposit agreement in EUR 3 bln case

Supreme Court confirms invalidity of 1995 PrivatBank deposit agreement in EUR 3 bln case

14:11 08.08.2025
Ukraine and EU discuss funding needs for 2025-2026 – Defense Ministry

Ukraine and EU discuss funding needs for 2025-2026 – Defense Ministry

12:30 06.08.2025
Boholiubov to appeal London High Court decision in PrivatBank case

Boholiubov to appeal London High Court decision in PrivatBank case

18:23 31.07.2025
Kolomoisky, Boholiubov value their assets at over $8 bln – London court

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov value their assets at over $8 bln – London court

10:48 31.07.2025
Co-founder of monobank Gorokhovsky involved in Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's business affairs until June 2019 – London court

Co-founder of monobank Gorokhovsky involved in Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's business affairs until June 2019 – London court

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo supervisory board dismisses CEO Zaichenko – sources

Disconnecting electricity, gas supply during heating season due to debts unacceptable – Svyrydenko

EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

Growth of Ukraine's real GDP slows down to 0.8% in Q2 2025

Ukraine sees new four-year arrangement with IMF part of $150-170 bln financing package – Finance Minister

LATEST

Svyrydenko: We're preparing for winter's energy sector challenges

Economy Ministry promises to solve problem of soybean, rapeseed exports in about week

Construction in Ukraine up 16.1% in seven months – statistics

Ukraine among top-five suppliers of organic products to EU – Dpty Minister of Economy

NBU's FX interventions down by 14.1% over week

Cabinet clarifies procurement criteria for Ukraine Facility funds

Ukrainian Parliament's economic committee proposes separate exchange trading system for small wood processors

Ukraine's industrial output Up 3.2% in July, down 3% over 7M – statistics

Ukrainian farmers harvest 30.42 mln tonnes of grain from 63% of fields, yield 11.3% below last year

Ukrainian steel industry hit by rising tariffs, scrap exports, weak markets, and lack of protection – Kamet Steel CEO

AD
AD