PrivatBank to launch program for financing purchase of agricultural land

The state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) plans to launch a program for financing the purchase of agricultural land by the end of 2025, head of the bank's corporate business department Yevhen Kulikov said at the Forbes Agro 2025 forum, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"At the end of this year, we will launch a financing program for the purchase of agricultural land. This program will be available to all client segments, including large agricultural holdings and small farmers," he said.

Kulikov added that the program can be combined with the "5-7-9%" program to reduce rates.

According to him, financing the agricultural sector is a key priority for PrivatBank: more than 40% of the bank's business clients' loan portfolio is farmers, processing and food.

The banker specified that the financial institution offers partnership programs with preferential terms for the purchase of agricultural machinery, seeds, crop protection products and fertilizers.

"We are now offering financing to private agricultural entrepreneurs, and we are working on a program that will provide state compensation for the cost of humanitarian demining," Kulikov noted.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 2,500 agricultural companies have received financing from PrivatBank for more than UAH 9 billion.

"PrivatBank is expanding its use of trade finance instruments for farmers. These include bill avalization, guarantees, and letters of credit. We are ready to implement long-term projects worth several tens of millions of euros for large agricultural holdings to meet growing investment demand. Several agreements of this scale are already in progress. Their implementation will allow PrivatBank to further strengthen its support for the agricultural sector," the head of corporate business emphasized.

As of the beginning of July 2025, PrivatBank had UAH 975.25 billion in total assets, or 44.7% of the total volume of all 60 banks in Ukraine.