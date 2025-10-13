Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:48 13.10.2025

There are three options for financing Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Tomahawk missiles can be financed in three ways, including the PURL program, a major deal with the US, and the use of Russian frozen assets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"One of the options is the NATO PURL program, through which we work, NATO works. NATO purchases weapons of various kinds from America with its own money, then they give us what we want. NATO can purchase its own solutions, but I think we can definitely use this tool," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on Monday.

The president also said there is a possibility of financing the missiles through a "mega deal," a large agreement with the United States, but "it has yet to be reached" because there are no appropriate solutions.

According to him, financing through Russian frozen assets is a "good option," but it is necessary to reach a solution.

"So far, in principle, most people are positive about this mechanism, but this is if there is a political solution first, you know how it is solved – first a political solution, and then loading all other mechanisms. And here we need to decide a little, in my opinion, faster," Zelenskyy said.

He also said he shared his vision of Tomahawk missiles during a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, but it is too early to talk about their number and possibility.

Tags: #financing #zelenskyy #missions

