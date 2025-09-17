Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 17.09.2025

Govt to hold meeting on strengthening air defense, frontline security – Svyrydenko

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to hold a thematic meeting of the government on strengthening air defense and defense of frontline regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We heard a report on the key challenges of the defense of Sumy region from Head of Sumy regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov. We will submit these issues to the thematic meeting of the Cabinet on strengthening air defense and defense of frontline regions. Despite the fighting, life must go on. These are our people and our business, which we must protect and support," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government's field meeting in Sumy on Wednesday.

She noted that there are many people in this frontline region who have had to move from communities where it is already dangerous to live.

Tags: #cabinet #defense

MORE ABOUT

19:21 15.09.2025
Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

20:52 10.09.2025
Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace – Zelenskyy

20:21 09.09.2025
Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

20:28 08.09.2025
Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

20:23 08.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal set priorities for next year

09:55 08.09.2025
Defense Forces report successes in eastern Ukraine – CCD

Defense Forces report successes in eastern Ukraine – CCD

17:35 05.09.2025
Volume of aid to Defense Forces units from Poroshenko Foundation exceeds UAH 7 bln

Volume of aid to Defense Forces units from Poroshenko Foundation exceeds UAH 7 bln

20:51 26.08.2025
Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

18:57 25.08.2025
Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

20:47 22.08.2025
Almost 1,000 veterans work at Ukroboronprom - Smetanin

Almost 1,000 veterans work at Ukroboronprom - Smetanin

HOT NEWS

Europe will strengthen support for Ukraine – Metsola

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Trump's teams working to ensure their meeting takes place next week

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan A is to end war

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA reminds Hasidic pilgrims of impossibility of guaranteeing safety

New package of EU sanctions may be presented as early as Friday – presidential advisor

Govt liquidates working group on compensation for losses caused by occupation, two more interdepartmental commissions

Ukraine seeks agreement with Australia to eliminate double taxation of income – draft convention

Ukrainian who launched drone over Polish govt buildings being deported

СБУ відкрила провадження після заяви мера Львова про прослуховувальний пристрій та забрала його на експертизу

European Commission proposes suspending trade preferences for Israel, imposing sanctions against Hamas and others

Council of Europe to publish draft Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine on Wed

Register of Damages for Ukraine includes categories on forced displacement of children, adults – Mudra

Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

AD
AD