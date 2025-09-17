Govt to hold meeting on strengthening air defense, frontline security – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to hold a thematic meeting of the government on strengthening air defense and defense of frontline regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We heard a report on the key challenges of the defense of Sumy region from Head of Sumy regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov. We will submit these issues to the thematic meeting of the Cabinet on strengthening air defense and defense of frontline regions. Despite the fighting, life must go on. These are our people and our business, which we must protect and support," Svyrydenko said in the Telegram channel following the results of the government's field meeting in Sumy on Wednesday.

She noted that there are many people in this frontline region who have had to move from communities where it is already dangerous to live.