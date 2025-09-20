Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:11 20.09.2025

Zelenskyy: We are allocating extra funds for drones to every battalion

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine is focusing not on brigades but on ensuring that each battalion receives additional funding for drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We began giving money directly to brigades, not only for drones. The option of buying pickups had been closed. We opened that possibility, we give them money. Now it’s roughly like this: additional funds for drones go to every battalion. So we’re already looking beyond brigades, even ensuring every combat battalion gets it,” he said during a meeting with journalists on Friday.

The president explained that a brigade commander, within his brigade, decides: “If, for example, today four battalions are carrying out tasks, and tomorrow battalions of unmanned systems are added, we provide UAH 7–8 million monthly to each battalion separately.”

“Now we’ve opened up opportunities for them and are also giving extra money separately to buy pickups. They can buy not only new ones – new isn’t necessary – but also used ones inside the country. So today their hands are untied,” Zelenskyy concluded.

