13:20 20.09.2025

Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

In the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors, about 330 km are under the control of the Armed Forces, 160 km have been liberated, and more than 170 km have been cleared of occupiers, although the Russians will redeploy personnel there to hold their positions, President Zelenskyy said.

“Regarding our counteroffensive actions in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas: the ‘Russians’ wanted to encircle us, but it is our Armed Forces who are doing everything there to destroy the enemy. As of today, about 330 kilometers are under our control, 160 have been liberated, and more than 170 cleared of the enemy. We understand that they will now transfer personnel there to hold their positions,” Zelenskyy told journalists on Friday.

According to him, the Russians have constantly sent personnel there, as the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions have been their main axes. “And now they have brought in the 61st Marine Brigade, realizing they are losing large numbers of their troops,” the president said.

“It’s not easy to speak of success when we are defending, but I believe this is a success for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Conclusions can probably be drawn a bit later. God willing, everything will end as it is going now. We currently have the 79th and 82nd brigades there – we spoke with them yesterday (Thursday), as well as the National Guard and assault units,” Zelenskyy added.

Heavy fighting continues near Kupiansk, with appropriate forces in place. The president explained that “strong units” are operating there, destroying Russian forces that are concentrated and trying to advance.

“In the center of the city, counter-sabotage operations are underway; our units are carrying out sweeps there. We believe the Russians will be eliminated,” he stressed.

Active operations by the Defense Forces continue in the Sumy sector, regularly producing results.

“In the Zaporizhia direction – just as we’ve said. We considered the two main Russian offensives to be Dobropillia–Pokrovsk and Zaporizhia. But since they lack forces, they are transferring everything to Pokrovsk and Dobropillia to try to show success,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he noted that on Thursday, while receiving a briefing on the Defense Forces’ operation, he “saw electronically the disposition of our forces and assets and also saw the ‘Russian’ maps,” and Russian reports differ greatly from reality.

“Where we’ve restored our positions, the ‘Russians’ show the opposite on their maps. What does this mean? That reports from mid-level commanders up the chain in Russia differ from the real situation. I think that’s not bad. In the information space, there has been a constant provocation about where they are in Donbas, claiming that in 30 days they would supposedly finally capture Pokrovsk and definitely seize the east by November. But that differs from reality – and thank God,” the head of state concluded.

