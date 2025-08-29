Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:32 29.08.2025

Center for Countering Disinformation refutes fake about ‘questionnaires with Bandera and Volyn tragedy’ on Polish border

1 min read

The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information from enemy Telegram channels about the alleged existence of an official questionnaire for Ukrainians on the Polish border with demands to "recognize Bandera as a terrorist" and "take responsibility for the Volyn tragedy."

"In fact, this is a fake. Official forms for obtaining a PESEL number do not contain any politicized questions. They are available on the Polish government website and contain only standard fields: personal data, date of arrival, citizenship, residential address and contact information," the Telegram channel said on Friday.

The Center emphasized that Polish border guards and government agencies do not put forward any political conditions for Ukrainians who receive temporary protection.

"The aim of the disinformation is to sow mistrust between Ukrainians and Poles, to destroy the partnership and solidarity that have strengthened since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion," the Center noted.

Earlier, the Center for Countering Disinformation refuted information from Telegram channels about the brutal methods of checking Ukrainians at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Tags: #ccd #refute

