20:39 15.09.2025

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the proceeds from the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program have already exceeded $2 billion, which will be used by European partner countries to purchase American weapons and air defense systems.

"Subjectively – with the PURL program, which allows us to purchase American weapons. More than $2 billion is already in the program, another one and a half billion has been announced. We are waiting for these proceeds and, accordingly, supplies. And a lot depends on partners – good dynamics with Europe, we expect decisions from the United States of America. In particular, regarding the Patriots – this is crucial. We have offered America to buy the necessary number of systems," Zelenskyy said during a video address on Monday.

As reported, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, following the 30th meeting in the Ramstein format, listed the key agreements of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, including, in particular, contributions to the PURL initiative in the amount of EUR 500 million from Germany, $500 million from Canada, EUR 30 million from Lithuania, EUR 100 million from Belgium, EUR 5 million from Latvia, and the participation in the program of Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland was also reported.

