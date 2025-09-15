Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:51 15.09.2025

Syrsky dismisses commanders of two corps – media

1 min read
Syrsky dismisses commanders of two corps – media

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky removed from the posts of commanders of two army corps – Head of the 17th corps Volodymyr Silenko and the 20th corps Maksym Kituhin, the Ukrainska Pravda publication said with reference to its own sources.

It is reported that both commanders were removed from their posts about a week or two ago. As the interlocutors of the publication explain, such decisions of the commander-in-chief are associated with the loss of positions in the area of ​​responsibility of the corps.

It is noted that the 17th Army Corps, which was headed by Silenko, is located in Zaporizhia region, where the Defense Forces have recently lost the village of Kamianske and part of the village of Plavni, located on the banks of the Dnipro River. The 20th Army Corps, led by Kituhin, stands on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the Russian occupiers managed to break through to the territory of the latter.

These are the first personnel changes since the Defense Forces transitioned to a corps-based management system.

Tags: #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

15:15 12.09.2025
Syrsky with commanders on the ground determines further actions in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia axes

Syrsky with commanders on the ground determines further actions in Pokrovsk, Dobropillia axes

09:18 22.08.2025
US, EU and Ukrainian General Staffs developing ways to military support peace talks – Syrsky

US, EU and Ukrainian General Staffs developing ways to military support peace talks – Syrsky

18:05 21.08.2025
Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

Syrsky notes productive work in operational zone of Donetsk territorial community

14:50 20.08.2025
We are liberating Ukrainian territory, reinforcing units – Syrsky in Donetsk region

We are liberating Ukrainian territory, reinforcing units – Syrsky in Donetsk region

21:34 15.08.2025
Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

21:31 15.08.2025
Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

Ukraine ramps up pressure on Russian invaders as enemy advances blocked

12:14 12.08.2025
Syrsky: We have certain success in liberating Ukrainian land in Sumy axis

Syrsky: We have certain success in liberating Ukrainian land in Sumy axis

11:57 08.08.2025
Syrsky: Formation of units of robotic ground complexes is next step in development of capabilities of unmanned systems

Syrsky: Formation of units of robotic ground complexes is next step in development of capabilities of unmanned systems

09:48 06.08.2025
Syrsky on Kursk anniversary: first time full-scale war reached enemy territory

Syrsky on Kursk anniversary: first time full-scale war reached enemy territory

14:58 29.07.2025
Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

HOT NEWS

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Two killed in Kyiv, one in Odesa after grenade explosion in apartment

Trump finally calls Russia aggressor in war with Ukraine

LATEST

Sybiha: MFA, UNITED24 fundraising for ground robots for front exceeds UAH 10 mln

Ukrainian MFA considers reception of Kherson occupation authorities in Minsk as gross disregard for sovereignty

Almost 11,000 enemy chemical attacks recorded, 3,000 servicemen injured

Shmyhal and European Commissioner for Defense discuss cooperation in defense industry

Over $2 bln attracted to PURL program, another $1.5 bln announced – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

All air defense supply agreements must be fulfilled by winter

Situation near Pokrovsk stabilized – Dpty Commander Kryschenko

AFU General Staff confirms dismissal of commanders of 17th and 20th army corps

Yermak: Another 16 Ukrainian children returned from occupation

AD
AD