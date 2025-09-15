Syrsky dismisses commanders of two corps – media

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky removed from the posts of commanders of two army corps – Head of the 17th corps Volodymyr Silenko and the 20th corps Maksym Kituhin, the Ukrainska Pravda publication said with reference to its own sources.

It is reported that both commanders were removed from their posts about a week or two ago. As the interlocutors of the publication explain, such decisions of the commander-in-chief are associated with the loss of positions in the area of ​​responsibility of the corps.

It is noted that the 17th Army Corps, which was headed by Silenko, is located in Zaporizhia region, where the Defense Forces have recently lost the village of Kamianske and part of the village of Plavni, located on the banks of the Dnipro River. The 20th Army Corps, led by Kituhin, stands on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where the Russian occupiers managed to break through to the territory of the latter.

These are the first personnel changes since the Defense Forces transitioned to a corps-based management system.