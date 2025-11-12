Interfax-Ukraine
17:59 12.11.2025

Syrsky: There’s no talk of Russian control over Pokrovsk or operational encirclement of Defense Forces

Following a visit to Pokrovsk axis, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky stated that there is currently no talk of the Russian army gaining control of the town of Pokrovsk or of the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Over the past week, 7.4 square kilometers of territory in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"I visited Pokrovsk axis. Together with the commanders, we focused on the results of previously assigned tasks and planned future actions. Pokrovsk sector remains the primary focus of the enemy's offensive. The largest number of daily enemy assaults are recorded here, and a significant portion of their forces operating in Ukraine are concentrated here. The enemy, in particular, is attempting to take advantage of difficult weather conditions," the commander-in-chief wrote on his Facebook page.

Syrsky noted that the Defense Forces' primary tasks remain the gradual seizure of control over certain areas, the support and protection of existing logistics routes, and the organization of additional ones to ensure our defenders have everything they need and the uninterrupted evacuation of the wounded.

"On the approaches and directly within the urban area, constant fighting continues with small enemy assault infantry groups, and less frequently, the destruction of light enemy equipment. Ukrainian Defense Forces personnel are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from moving and gaining a foothold. Search and destruction of the enemy also continues in the adjacent Ocheretyn direction. Over the past seven days, search and strike operations have cleared 7.4 square kilometers of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups from Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. There is no talk of Russian control of the city of Pokrovsk or the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

