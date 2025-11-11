Syrsky: In October, our unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed 77,000 enemy targets

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has held another working meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and stated that the priority expansion of unmanned systems units is yielding concrete results – the number of enemy units destroyed is growing.

"In October, our unmanned aerial systems destroyed 77,000 enemy targets. FPV drones and heavy bombers demonstrated the best combat performance," he wrote on Facebook.

The commander-in-chief also announced the expansion of ground-based robotic systems, which, given the expansion of kill zones, are becoming an integral element of modern technological warfare. Thus, the primary objective of using ground-based robotic systems is to preserve the lives of personnel.

"The logistical role of ground-based unmanned aerial vehicles is constantly growing: in October, they delivered nearly 300,000 kg of provisions to our units. Evacuating the wounded, laying mines, and using them in combat are the current reality of their use on the front lines," he said.

Syrsky heard an intelligence report on the development of enemy unmanned forces. The occupiers are inheriting Ukraine's experience, particularly in creating regiments of unmanned systems and interceptor drones, and are devoting significant resources to this end.

"We must constantly improve to maintain our technological advantage," the commander-in-chief said.

He paid special attention to scaling up the Unmanned Systems Forces units: increasing the number of trained crews, attracting personnel, and creating the infrastructure for their effective operation.

During the meeting, Syrsky heard reports from combat commanders on the implementation of new drone tactics and the use of systems that are more resilient to enemy electronic warfare and more effective in combat. All successful cases that increase enemy losses will be quickly replicated in the Armed Forces, the commander-in-chief assured.

"We're increasing the effectiveness of our electronic warfare systems against enemy UAVs. We're working on the quality and quantity of these stations. In October, twice as many short-range electronic warfare systems were delivered to the front compared to September," he said.